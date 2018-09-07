Texans' Will Fuller: Could be game-time decision
Fuller (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after being limited at practice all week, the the Texans' official site reports.
That Fuller was able to practice all week, albeit in a limited fashion, would seem to be a positive indicator, though Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle suggests that the wideout could evolve into a game-time decision. When asked if he expected Fuller to play Sunday, coach Bill O'Brien said Friday "we'll see. We'll see how the next couple days go." With Keke Coutee (hamstring) and Sammie Coates (hamstring) also listed as questionable this week, DeAndre Hopkins, Bruce Ellington and Vyncint Smith are currently the Texans' healthiest wide receivers.
