Texans' Will Fuller: Could return for training camp
Head coach Bill O'Brien recently indicated that while there isn't a firm timeline for Fuller (knee) to return to the field, the receiver has a chance to be ready for training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Fuller will be roughly nine months removed from tearing the ACL in his right knee by the time training camp kicks off this summer. O'Brien has expressed optimism about the receiver's recovery numerous times this offseason, but the coach has also stated his concern with Fuller's ability to stay healthy in the future. While those concerns certainly aren't without merit considering Fuller has missed between two and seven games in each of his three professional seasons, the 2016 first-rounder at least appears to be on track to return to full health before the start of the 2019 regular season.
