Texans' Will Fuller: Could return for Week 2

Coach Bill O'Brien said Monday that he's hopeful Fuller (hamstring) will return for Week 2 against the Titans, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Fuller's absence for Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Patriots stretched the Texans thin at a position where they don't have much depth. Bruce Ellington stepped in as the No. 2 WR and caught four of eight targets for 37 yards and a touchdown, but No. 3 option Vyncint Smith was held without a reception on two targets. Fuller came down to a game-time decision after being limited in practice all week and listed as questionable on the final injury report. His return for Week 2 shouldn't be assumed, considering hamstring injuries have a tendency to linger even when they aren't severe.