Texans' Will Fuller: Could return this week
Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said he is hopeful Fuller (ribs) can return for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official website reports.
Fuller practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, marking his first participation of any kind since he suffered cracked ribs in a Week 10 loss to the Rams. The injury largely is a matter of pain management, but he also could suffer more serious damage if he takes a hard hit to the same area before his ribs are healed. Fuller has caught just four passes for 47 yards in two games playing with Tom Savage this season, after piling up seven touchdowns and 279 yards in four outings with Deshaun Watson under center. Even in a favorable matchup, Fuller will be tough to trust if he ends up playing.
