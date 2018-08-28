Texans' Will Fuller: Day-to-day heading into opener
Fuller (hamstring) is day-to-day leading up to the regular season opener against the Patriots on Sept. 9.
Fuller was expected to play the third preseason game, but was scratched by a hamstring injury that occurred late in the practice week. When asked about Fuller's status for the season opener, coach Bill O'Brien was less than chatty: "Will's doing good. It's day-to-day. We'll see." With Fuller out of the lineup last week, Braxton Miller, who started in his place, and Bruce Ellington were featured with the first-team offense.
