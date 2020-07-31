Coach Bill O'Brien confirmed that Fuller has recovered from offseason groin surgery, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "We're excited about having him for 16 games," O'Brien said of the wideout. "He looks as good as he's ever looked."

With Fuller fully recovering from his January surgery, the speedy wideout -- who has yet to play a full NFL slate -- will look to stay on the field and take advantage of the opportunity presented to him by the offseason trade of DeAndre Hopkins. Though fellow deep threats Kenny Stills and Brandin Cooks are also in the mix, along with slot man Randall Cobb, Fuller is a candidate to snag a good chunk of the targets vacated by Hopkins. In the process, the 2016 first-rounder has a good chance to rekindle the TD-chemistry that he's enjoyed with QB Deshaun Watson when the two have both been available.