Texans' Will Fuller: Deemed healthy for Thursday

Fuller (hip) was listed as a full practice participant all week and doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Thursday's game against Miami.

Wide receivers have been a consistent feature of the Houston injury report, with Fuller, DeAndre Hopkins and Keke Coutee (hamstring) all banged up nearly every week. Fuller and Hopkins have been cleared for Thursday's game, while Coutee has been ruled out for a fourth time in eight weeks. Fuller could get a soft matchup against Bobby McCain if the Dolphins put top cornerback Xavien Howard on Hopkins for most of the night.