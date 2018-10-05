Texans' Will Fuller: Deemed questionable for Week 5
Fuller (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Fuller earned the designation after he was a limited participant in practice Friday for the third day in a row due to the hamstring injury, which he sustained during the Week 4 win over the Colts. The wideout expressed confidence Thursday that he won't be forced to game action with the injury, but he'll nonetheless make for a risky lineup option this week with the Texans and Cowboys slated to play in the Sunday night game. That could leave fantasy owners with few alternatives in the event Fuller ends up being inactive for the contest.
