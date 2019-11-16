Play

Texans' Will Fuller: Downgraded to out

Fuller (hamstring) was downgraded to out ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens.

While Fuller did manage to practice at a limited capacity all week, he ultimately did not travel with the team to Baltimore, ruling him out for a third consecutive game. Kenny Stills will continue to operate as the No. 2 receiver in Fuller's absence, with DeAndre Carter and Keke Coutee also chipping in as depth options.

