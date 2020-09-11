Fuller brought in eight of 10 targets for 112 yards in the Texans' 34-20 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday.

Fuller's reception, receiving-yardage and target tallies were all game-high figures, as the fifth-year receiver looked in his element as the team's new No. 1 pass-catching option in the wake of DeAndre Hopkins' offseason departure. While Fuller's talent is undeniable, so is his propensity for injury -- he's played in just 28 of a possible 48 regular-season games the past three seasons. Therefore, about the only limitation on his ability to put up above-average production at minimum will likely be health, so fantasy managers are left with no choice but to hold their collective breath each week and enjoy the highs of what will likely be several more strong lines the likes of Thursdays in the interim. Fuller will have the tall order of trying to replicate Thursday's numbers in a Week 2 home matchup against the Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 20.