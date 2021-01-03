The Texans have expressed interest in retaining Fuller (suspension), who is a pending unrestricted free agent this coming offseason, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fuller seemingly answered questions about his durability in 2020, a season that was turning as the best of his career until a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. Fuller recorded a career-high 53 receptions and eight touchdowns over 11 games while avoiding injured reserve for the first time in five seasons. It's unknown how the punishment may affect the market value for one of the NFL's most dangerous deep threats. The Texans could retain Fuller by designating him as their franchise player, but any decision on the wide receiver will be delayed until the franchise hires a new general manager and head coach.