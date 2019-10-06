Texans' Will Fuller: Erupts in Week 5 win over Atlanta

Fuller caught 14 of 16 targets for 217 receiving yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 53-32 win against the Falcons.

The 25-year-old Fuller put on a clinic against an Atlanta pass defense that entered the day allowing the eighth-fewest receptions per game to opposing wide receivers. He practically tripled previous season bests in both catches (five) and yards (69), and established new career highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns as Houston kept pace in a crowded AFC South with the Week 5 victory. Upcoming next for Fuller and the Texans' receiving corps is a matchup against a Kansas City defense that ranks among the NFL's 10-best teams in terms of catch rate allowed to opposing wideouts at 59.2 percent.