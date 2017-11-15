Texans' Will Fuller: Essentially ruled out for Week 11
Texans head coach Bill O'Brien confirmed that Fuller (ribs) is unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
O'Brien all but ruled the wide receiver out for Week 11 while speaking with the media shortly after Fuller missed Wednesday's practice. Bruce Ellington and Braxton Miller should pick up most of the extra snaps and targets alongside DeAndre Hopkins, who likely will be shadowed by Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson for most of the contest.
