Texans' Will Fuller: Exits game with hamstring injury
Fuller exited Sunday's game against the Colts with a hamstring injury, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Fuller logged four catches for 49 yards and a TD. Keke Coutee is in line for added targets while Fuller is sidelined.
