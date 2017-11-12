Texans' Will Fuller: Exits game with rib injury

Fuller was forced out of Sunday's game against the Rams with a rib injury.

Prior to his exit from Sunday's contest, Fuller caught two of his three targets for 15 yards. With Fuller ailing, look for DeAndre Hopkins and Bruce Ellington to head the Texans' Week 10 wideout corps. It has also been confirmed that Fuller will not return to the game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories