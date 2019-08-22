Texans' Will Fuller: Exits Thursday's practice
Fuller left Thursday's practice early with an unspecified issue, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Willson notes that Fuller's issue doesn't appear serious, but at this stage it's unclear if it will affect his chances of suiting up for Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys. Fuller is bouncing back from a torn ACL, but so far reports on his progress through training camp have been positive.
