Texans' Will Fuller: Expected back for Week 2

Fuller (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday and is expected to return for Sunday's game against the Titans, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.

Fuller was limited at practice all last week and didn't end up playing, so we'll want to see him record at least one full session before he can confidently be placed in Week 2 lineups. DeAndre Hopkin (foot) was also listed as a limited participant Wednesday, but he reportedly was moving around well during practice. Fuller has two more chances to return to full participation before Sunday's game.