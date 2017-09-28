Texans' Will Fuller: Expected back this week
Coach Bill O'Brien indicated Thursday that he expects Fuller (collarbone) to be ready to play Sunday against the Titans.
Fuller participated fully in practice Wednesday and suggested afterward that he felt ready to play this week. With that notion now backed up by his coach, Fuller will now look to build his on-field rapport with ascending young QB Deshaun Watson. A healthy Fuller provides the Texans with a deep threat to work opposite top wideout DeAndre Hopkins, with the 2016 first-rounder thus representing a nice speculative add to fantasy rosters.
