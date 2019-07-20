Texans' Will Fuller: Expected back Week 1

Fuller (knee) is expected to be healthy for the start of the regular season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This shouldn't come as a surprise, as the expectation since Fuller suffered a torn ACL in late October was that the speedy wideout would be available Week 1 of the new campaign. The Texans did exercise Fuller's fifth-year so there's some incentive for the former first-round pick, who has missed 17 games in the past three seasons, to stay on the field in 2019. While Fuller's availability remains a concern, the 25-year-old has consistently been a downfield threat thus far in his career, averaging a combined 14.8 yards-per-catch in the past three seasons and should be poised for a repeat role alongside an expected healthy DeAndre Hopkins (shoulder) and Keke Coutee.