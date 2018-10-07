Texans' Will Fuller: Expected to play

Fuller (hamstring) is expected to suit up Sunday night against the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The same report suggests that fellow wideout Keke Coutee (hamstring) is a "legit game-time decision" for Sunday's 8:20 ET kickoff. However, barring any unexpected setbacks for Fuller, it looks like the Texans should have their top pass-catching duo available in Week 5, with DeAndre Hopkins (thumb/ankle/hamstring) having been removed from the team's injury report Friday.