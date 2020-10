Fuller caught three of six targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-20 loss to the Packers.

Fuller extended his touchdown streak to five consecutive games, when he caught Houston's final score with under two minutes remaining. That salvaged a low-wattage effort in which he had his fewest receptions and yards during a game not impacted by injury. He'll look to extend his scoring run Week 9 on the road against Jacksonville.