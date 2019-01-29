Texans' Will Fuller: Faces challenge to stay healthy

Coach Bill O'Brien said the Texans need to figure out how to keep Fuller (knee) and Keke Coutee healthy in 2019, Drew Dougherty of the team's official website reports.

The young wide receivers played just seven games apiece (including playoffs) during the 2018 campaign, with the rookie battling a nagging hamstring injury and Fuller suffering a torn ACL on Oct. 25. The latter is a far greater concern for 2019, as Fuller faces a lengthy rehab process that may stretch into training camp or even threaten his Week 1 availability. Heading into his age-25 season, the oft-injured, 180-pound wideout has piled up 783 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in the 11 games he's played with Deshaun Watson at quarterback. It's hard to find a WR group with more upside than Houston's, though only DeAndre Hopkins is a sure thing among the bunch. It won't come as any surprise if the Texans invest in the position this offseason, even though they already have their ideal three-wide alignment (Hopkins-Fuller-Coutee).