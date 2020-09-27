Fuller caught four of five targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Steelers.

After receiving zero targets in Week 2's loss to the Ravens, Fuller bounced back and garnered a team-high five targets, hauling one in for a 14-yard touchdown late in the first half. Fuller and Randall Cobb both accounted for touchdowns Sunday to become the first Texans wide receivers to score this season. It appears Fuller is past the hamstring injury that hampered him in Week 2, so while he's still a bit boom-or-bust, he should be dependable as long as he stays healthy. The Texans have an intriguing Week 4 matchup on tap against the Vikings, who have let up an average of 299.3 passing yards per game this season.