Texans' Will Fuller: Game-time decision Sunday

Fuller (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday night against Dallas, but the Texans want to test him pre-game before declaring his availability, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Texans and Cowboys kick off 8:20 p.m. EDT.

The late start Sunday makes Fuller a risky option. If Fuller and/or Keke Coutee (hamstring) are unable to play, Sammie Coates and/or Vyncint Smith will move up the depth chart.