Texans' Will Fuller: Gets in full practice Thursday

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said Fuller (ribs) will likely play Sunday against the 49ers after the wideout practiced fully Thursday, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "I think it looks good for Will to be able to play," O'Brien said. "Yeah, as we sit here right now, no doubt."

A collarbone injury and cracked ribs -- along with the season-ending injury to quarterback Deshaun Watson (knee) -- have cast a damper on what has otherwise been a strong sophomore season for Fuller, who has caught 17 passes for 326 yards and seven scores over six contests. The wideout has been sidelined for the last three games with the rib injury, but he'll likely be back in action Week 14 to reclaim a starting role and take some of the defensive attention away from No. 1 wideout DeAndre Hopkins. Though seemingly healthy, Fuller's fantasy outlook is nonetheless dimmed significantly by the presence of the underwhelming Tom Savage under center. In the two games he's played that Savage has also started, Fuller has reeled in only four of 11 targets for 47 yards.