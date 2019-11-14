Play

Texans' Will Fuller: Gets in limited work at practice

Fuller (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Fuller maintained his same level of activity from Wednesday, making it difficult to gauge at this stage whether he'll be ready to return from a three-week absence to play Sunday against the Ravens. The Texans will see if Fuller can graduate to full participation in their final practice of the week Friday, a development that would offer more assurance that he'll be ready to go in Baltimore.

