Play

Texans' Will Fuller: Gets questionable tag

Fuller (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Fuller took a questionable tag into both of the past two weeks and ultimately played a full load of snaps in wins over the Colts and Patriots, but his availability for Week 14 may be on shakier ground. The wideout at least closed out Week 13 with a full practice Friday, but he was only a limited participant in each of the Texans' three sessions during the current week. In any case, resolution on Fuller's status will come at 11:30 a.m. ET, when Houston releases its inactive list.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories