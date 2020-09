Fuller is having his right hamstring checked by trainers during Sunday's game against the Ravens, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fuller doesn't look likely to re-enter Sunday's contest before the end of the second quarter, so the Texans will make use of halftime to evaluate his right hamstring further. If Fuller ends up forced to miss time, Kenny Stills, Randall Cobb and Keke Coutee will be candidates to draw increased targets behind Brandin Cooks.