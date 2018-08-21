Texans' Will Fuller: Getting ready for preseason debut

Fuller is preparing to make his preseason debut Saturday against the Rams, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fuller will be making his first appearance in game conditions since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in January. "He's had a good preseason," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said. "Really good route runner. I think he's added weight, which has helped him. He's stronger. It's helped his hands. His hands are stronger. I feel like he's got a great grasp of what we're doing and maybe we'll see him a little bit more on Saturday." The third-year wideout didn't spend much time with quarterback Deshaun Watson last season, but when they were on the field together, it was like a fever dream. Fuller had 13 receptions, seven TDs and averaged 21.5 yards per catch in four games with Watson.