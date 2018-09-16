Texans' Will Fuller: Goes long in loss

Fuller (hamstring) snatched eight of nine targets for 113 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-17 loss to Tennessee.

Fuller gave Houston its first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter, running straight up the left sideline for a 39-yard touchdown. The play was a reminder of the unique element Fuller's speed provides this offense. The game tied a career high in targets and set a career mark for catches in a game for Fuller. After running hot and cold for two seasons, it will be interesting to see if the former first round pick can live up to his billing by building off of his performance next week against the Giants.