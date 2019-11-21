Play

Texans' Will Fuller: Good to go Thursday

Fuller (hamstring) is active for Thursday's game against the Colts.

In his return from a three-game absence, Fuller is expected to step back into a starting role opposite DeAndre Hopkins, giving Deshaun Watson another big-play threat on the outside. Since Fuller never put in a full practice ahead of Thursday's game, it's not clear if he's 100 percent healthy, so the Texans could be inclined to ease him back into the offense with a more limited snap count than normal.

