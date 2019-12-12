Texans' Will Fuller: Hamstring feeling better

Fuller (hamstring) is trending toward returning to action Sunday against the Titans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "I'm feeling good," said Fuller, who logged a limited practice Thursday. "Yep, I needed a week, I think. It's going good."

Fuller sat out the Texans' Week 14 loss to the Broncos, but not playing in that contest allowed his hamstring to improve to the point that he now has a solid chance to play this weekend. Friday's final Week 15 injury report will reveal whether the fleet wideout is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, or free of an injury designation.