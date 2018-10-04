Texans' Will Fuller: Hamstring not bothering him

Fuller relayed Thursday that his hamstring isn't bothering him at this stage of the week and if that positive trend continues, he should play Sunday night against the Cowboys, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The injury is limiting Fuller in practice, so he seems likely to draw a "questionable" designation for the contest. Given the 8:20 ET start time, it would be ideal to know in advance of Sunday's NFL slate if he's actually closer to probable than questionable. Fuller closing out the practice week on a setback-free note Friday would certainly help ease the concerns of those considering the wideout in Week 5 fantasy lineups.