Fuller relayed Monday that he's been suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

That rules Fuller out for the rest of the Texans' 2020 slate, which leaves Brandin Cooks, Keke Coutee and Isaiah Coulter as the team's remaining available wideouts. Look for the team to add depth at the position in short order. Fuller -- who's in the last year of his contract with Houston -- thus finishes the campaign with 53 catches (on 75 targets) for 879 yards and eight TDs in 11 games.