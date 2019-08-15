Texans' Will Fuller: Hoping for preseason appearance

Fuller hopes to play in the preseason, noting that his surgically repaired knee feels good, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coach Bill O'Brien has consistently been optimistic about Fuller's rehab process, but we haven't seen any comments about participation in exhibition contests. The speedy wideout avoided the PUP list at the start of training camp and reportedly has been practicing without any limitations. Houston's next preseason game is scheduled for Saturday against the Lions.