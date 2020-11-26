Fuller caught six of seven targets for 171 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 41-25 win over the Lions.

The speedster was Deshaun Watson's favorite target on the afternoon, but Fuller was on pace for a merely solid performance until he hauled in TD strikes of 40 and 34 yards within about two minutes of each other early in the fourth quarter as the Texans put the game away. The fifth-year wideout has finally stayed healthy and has already established new career highs in catches (53), yards (879) and touchdowns (eight) this season with five games remaining on the schedule.