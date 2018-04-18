Texans' Will Fuller: Hyped by Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins said "the sky's the limit" for Fuller (knee) if he can stay healthy, ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop reports. "[Fuller]'s fast, he's getting stronger in the weight room, he's actually dedicating his time toward football," Hopkins said. "I think he's going to have the best season."

Fuller had a minor procedure on his knee in January, but it sounds as if the recovery process didn't have a major impact on his offseason training. The larger concern is Deshaun Watson's rehab from a torn ACL suffered in November, with early reports suggesting the quarterback is ahead of schedule. Fuller returned from an August collarbone fracture to catch 13 passes for 279 yards and seven touchdowns in the four games he played with Watson, but then managed just 15 catches for 144 yards without any scores in his remaining six contests. The 21st overall pick in the 2016 draft was similarly inconsistent as a rookie, accumulating 51 percent of his receiving yards and all three of his touchdowns (one on a punt return) within the first four weeks of the year. Fuller's skillset may always lend itself to large fluctuations on a week-to-week basis, but he should have better luck avoiding the prolonged slumps if he and Watson manage to stay healthy at the same time. The speedy wideout also figures to improve on last year's mark of five targets per game, as the Texans haven't made any major offseason moves at the skill positions and don't own a first or second-round pick in the upcoming draft.