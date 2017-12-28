Texans' Will Fuller: In line for lead wideout role Sunday
Fuller is expected to serve as the Texans' top wideout Sunday against the Colts with DeAndre Hopkins (calf) unlikely to play, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hopkins didn't see his productivity dip substantially during quarterback T.J. Yates' three extended outings (two starts) this season with 11.6 targets and 98 yards per game to go with four touchdowns, but expecting Fuller to replicate those numbers might be asking too much. While Fuller should seen his volume increase after seeing only five targets in each of the last three contests, he's largely failed to find success with any non-Deshaun Watson (knee) quarterback the Texans have put on the field this season. In the five games he's played with either Tom Savage or Yates under center, Fuller has caught only 13 of 26 targets for 127 yards and no touchdowns. A matchup against a porous Colts secondary works in Fuller's favor, but Houston's continued conservative approach on offense sans Watson may cap the wideout's upside even with a target hog like Hopkins out of the picture.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.