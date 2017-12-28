Texans' Will Fuller: In line for lead wideout role Sunday

Fuller is expected to serve as the Texans' top wideout Sunday against the Colts with DeAndre Hopkins (calf) unlikely to play, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hopkins didn't see his productivity dip substantially during quarterback T.J. Yates' three extended outings (two starts) this season with 11.6 targets and 98 yards per game to go with four touchdowns, but expecting Fuller to replicate those numbers might be asking too much. While Fuller should seen his volume increase after seeing only five targets in each of the last three contests, he's largely failed to find success with any non-Deshaun Watson (knee) quarterback the Texans have put on the field this season. In the five games he's played with either Tom Savage or Yates under center, Fuller has caught only 13 of 26 targets for 127 yards and no touchdowns. A matchup against a porous Colts secondary works in Fuller's favor, but Houston's continued conservative approach on offense sans Watson may cap the wideout's upside even with a target hog like Hopkins out of the picture.