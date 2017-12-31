Texans' Will Fuller: Injures knee vs. Colts

Fuller has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Colts due to a knee injury.

Fuller's absence for the remainder of the Texans' season finale leaves the team extremely thin at wide receiver, as fellow starter DeAndre Hopkins (calf) is sidelined as well. Braxton Miller, Chris Thompson and Cobi Hamilton will be in line for increased roles throughout the remainder of Sunday's contest with quarterback T.J. Yates at the helm. Heading into Week 17, Fuller had caught 26 receptions for 406 yards and seven touchdowns on 48 targets in nine games during his 2017 campaign.