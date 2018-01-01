Texans' Will Fuller: Injury appears to be minor

Fuller, who left the regular-season finale with a knee injury, remained on the sideline in full pads, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. That Fuller remained on the Texans' bench for the rest of the game suggests his removal was a precautionary decision.

On a more ominous note, the second-year wideout suffered three separate injuries in 2017. The Week 17 knee injury followed a preseason shoulder injury and a mid-season ribs injury. The knee may not be serious, but the multitude of setbacks suggests he's injury-prone. Coupled with his rookie 2016 season, when he wore down over the course of the season and struggled against physical corners, there are warning flags entering 2018. Optimists can counter those warning signs to the immediate chemistry he established with quarterback Deshaun Watson (knee). Fuller averaged 70 yards and caught seven touchdowns over four games the duo played together. He finished 2017 with 28 catches, 50 targets, 423 yards (15.1 YPC) and seven touchdowns in 10 games. With Watson expected to be in full health come next summer, Fuller is in line to be a productive fantasy receiver, providing he continues to builds strength and can remain healthy.