Texans' Will Fuller: Joined by Cooks in Houston
Fuller (sports hernia) will be joined by fellow deep threat Brandin Cooks in the 2020 Texans offense, ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop reports.
Fuller and Cooks have a lot in common, including sub-4.35 speed, worrisome medical records and age (the latter is seven months older). The trade for Cooks leaves Houston with four wide receivers that have started more than 40 games in the NFL, as Kenny Stills and Randall Cobb also are on the roster. However, Stills and Fuller can become unrestricted free agents next spring, and Cooks' contract doesn't offer any guarantees or protection beyond 2020. Given the contract situations and injury histories, it isn't surprising that Bill O'Brien wants four starting-caliber receivers on his team, though he probably would've been better off with one sure thing in DeAndre Hopkins. In any case, Fuller is recovering from January surgery to repair a sports hernia, with plenty of time to rehab before the unknown start date for NFL practices.
