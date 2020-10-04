Fuller corralled six of seven targets for 108 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Vikings.

Fuller came down with a 24-yard TD from Deshaun Watson at the 9:47 mark of the third quarter, and he nearly completed a miraculous catch in the back corner of the end zone on Houston's final offensive drive. It was initially ruled on the field that Fuller secured a fourth-down catch to put Houston within two points, but after review, the call was overturned. Despite the hit to Houston's postseason hopes, Fuller has touchdowns in consecutive games as the Texans prepare to face a Jacksonville defense that surrendered 300 passing yards to Cincinnati on Sunday.