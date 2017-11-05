Texans' Will Fuller: Kept out of end zone Sunday

Fuller turned eight targets into just two catches for 32 yards in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Colts.

Fuller tied with Bruce Ellington for second on the team in targets behind DeAndre Hopkins (16). While Fuller's volume should be safe, his ceiling has taken a major hit with Tom Savage regaining the starting quarterback job in the wake of Deshaun Watson's torn ACL. The 2016 first-rounder still has plenty of value considering he's got seven touchdowns in five games played this season.