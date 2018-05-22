Texans' Will Fuller: Knee no longer an issue
Fuller (knee) is healthy for the start of OTAs, the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fuller displayed a promising rapport with rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson (knee) last season, nabbing seven touchdown passes between Weeks 4 and 7. If he manages to stay on the field during the 2018 campaign, the third-year wideout should provide the Texans with a speedy option to pair with Deandre Hopkins for Watson. Fuller caught seven passes of 20-plus yards last season and two of 40-plus yards, all of which came with Watson at the helm.
More News
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...