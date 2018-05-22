Texans' Will Fuller: Knee no longer an issue

Fuller (knee) is healthy for the start of OTAs, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fuller displayed a promising rapport with rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson (knee) last season, nabbing seven touchdown passes between Weeks 4 and 7. If he manages to stay on the field during the 2018 campaign, the third-year wideout should provide the Texans with a speedy option to pair with Deandre Hopkins for Watson. Fuller caught seven passes of 20-plus yards last season and two of 40-plus yards, all of which came with Watson at the helm.