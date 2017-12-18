Texans' Will Fuller: Leads in receptions Sunday
Fuller caught all five of his targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 45-7 loss to the Jaguars.
Fuller led the Texans with five receptions and increased his output in his second game back from a rib injury. To expect more out of him would have been foolhardy as the Texans employed the seldom-used T.J. Yates at quarterback against the league's top-ranked passing defense. The quarterback was thoroughly over-matched. Through that prism, this was an encouraging effort from Fuller. With Yates expected to start Week 16 against the Steelers' fifth-ranked passing defense (206.7 YPG), expectations for Fuller should be muted.
