Texans' Will Fuller: Likely out multiple weeks
Fuller suffered a "rather significant" hamstring pull in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Colts and is expected to miss several weeks as a result of the injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Texans should provide further word on the extent of Fuller's injury within a few days, but the wideout's initial tests results apparently weren't encouraging. Fuller looks on track to miss at least the Week 8 game against the Raiders, if not additional contests to follow. His likely absence should create regular spots in three-receiver sets for both Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee, with the former filling Fuller's role as a deep-ball threat.
