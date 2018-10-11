Texans' Will Fuller: Limited again Thursday

Fuller (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Fuller wasn't able to advance beyond limited practice participation last week, but still gained clearance to play in Sunday's win over the Cowboys, finishing with two receptions for 15 yards on three targets. He's started the current week in the same fashion, but with no indication that he suffered a setback with the hamstring, he should gain clearance to play again this weekend at home versus Buffalo. Perhaps more worrisome than the health of Fuller's hamstring is the emergence of rookie receiver Keke Coutee, who has out-targeted Fuller by a 22-8 margin over the past two games.

More News
Our Latest Stories