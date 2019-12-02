Texans' Will Fuller: Limited impact in Week 13 win

Fuller caught one of two targets for eight yards in Sunday's 28-22 win over the Patriots.

Fuller battled a hamstring injury during the week, but that did not appears to be reason for suppressed usage. He played a relatively full game (42 snaps, 75 percent) but was not heavily involved, although he did have a long touchdown catch overturned on review. It looks like the Patriots didn't want Fuller or DeAndre Hopkins (64 yards) to beat them, which created opportunities for Duke Johnson (five catches, 54 yards, TD) and Kenny Stills (three catches, 61 yards, TD).