Texans' Will Fuller: Limited practice Wednesday

Fuller (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.

In his return from a three-game absence, Fuller hauled in seven of 11 targets for 140 yards in the Texans' 20-17 win over the Colts this past Thursday. He did appear to tweak his hamstring while making a catch, but remained in the game, so at this stage there's nothing to suggest that Fuller's status for Sunday's tilt against the Patriots is in danger despite his Wednesday limitations.

