Texans' Will Fuller: Limited to start week
Fuller (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Fuller aggravated his balky hamstring in the second quarter of Sunday's 37-34 win over the Colts, finishing with four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown without taking any snaps after halftime. Coach Bill O'Brien said Fuller probably could've re-entered the contest -- an odd observation given that it was a tight game in which the Texans needed all the help they could get. In any case, it does seem Fuller avoided a severe setback, potentially giving him a shot to return for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
